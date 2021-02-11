Wiggins reflects on flipping from LSU to Clemson

Clemson freshman cornerback Nathaniel Wiggins originally committed to LSU last August prior to the 2020 season and stayed on board with the program for close to four months.

But just four days before college football’s early signing period began on Dec. 16, the former four-star prospect decided to decommit from the SEC’s Tigers and flip his commitment to the ACC’s Tigers.

Wiggins subsequently signed with Clemson and then enrolled early at the school last month, officially closing the book on a long recruiting process that didn’t see him reach resolution on a college decision until late in the cycle.

At the end of the day, Clemson felt like home to Wiggins, and that is ultimately why the Atlanta native chose to call it his new home.

“The process, it was a long process,” Wiggins said during a YouTube video from Clemson featuring its midyear enrollees. “But a lot of stuff was going on at the time, so I was just like, ‘Nah, I don’t want to do this.’ I decommitted, and I felt like ‘just go home,’ so I just made it home.”

Clemson’s recruiting efforts with Wiggins were aided by his former Westlake High School (Atlanta) teammate, wide receiver Dacari Collins, who committed to the Tigers in September 2019 and signed with Wiggins as part of their 2021 class.

Wiggins says Collins, a fellow midyear enrollee, deserves “all the credit” for helping to get him on board with Clemson.

“He was in my ear every day before I even committed – like, before I even committed to LSU, he was telling me to come here,” Wiggins said.

Wiggins, rated as a four-star prospect by all the major recruiting services, comes to Clemson ranked as high as the No. 6 cornerback and No. 76 overall prospect in the 2021 class by 247Sports.