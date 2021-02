Clemson Athletics completed 4,585 COVID-19 PCR tests on student-athletes and staff from Jan. 22 to Feb. 11, 2021. Sixteen individuals received positive results, including eight student-athletes and eight staff members, or 0.3% positive.

Since June 1, Clemson student-athletes and athletic staff have completed 32,797 COVID-19 PCR tests, with 270 positive results (186 student-athletes, 84 staff), 0.8% positive, and no hospitalizations.

–Clemson Athletics Communications