Basketball

Honor stuns Yellow Jackets with last-second shot

By February 12, 2021 10:15 pm

Nick Honor banked in a three-pointer with 1.1 seconds to play, as Clemson stunned Georgia Tech for a 74-72 victory Friday at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

The Tigers (13-5, 7-5 ACC) trailed the Yellow Jackets by one point, 72-71, with eight seconds to play following two missed free throws by the usually reliable Jose Alvarado. After Jonathan Baehre grabbed the rebound, he got the basketball to Honor, who used a pick from Aamir Simms at the top, went left and then banked home the game-winning three 1.1 seconds to go.

Honor finished the game with 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting, while his game-winner was one of two made threes on two attempts. Simms tied a career-high with 25 points on 9-of-16 shooting, including three 3-pointers from behind the arc.

Simms finished the game 3-for-4 from three-point range.

Before missing his last two free throws, Alvarado was an 88-percent shooter from the foul line.

Despite missing their last nine shots of the first half, the Tigers trailed Tech by just four points at the half, 30-26. Clemson went the last 6:58 without a field goal.

However, the Tigers scored the last five points of the half and held the Yellow Jackets scoreless in the last 2:04. Tech missed its last six shots to close out the first 20 minutes.

Before its slump Tech was shooting 59 percent from the field and was up by nine points twice, 28-19 and 30-21. But Clemson got itself back in the game at the foul line, where it made 8 of 9 attempts.

Neither team shot the ball well from behind the arc. Clemson was just 2-for-9 from three-point range to open the game, while Tech was 1-for-8.

Clemson will hit the road for the first of three straight road games on Wednesday. The Tigers will play at Notre Dame next Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Home