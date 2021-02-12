Lawrence dishes on injury, rehab and Pro Day

Trevor Lawrence will not be able to throw the football for the next six to eight weeks following next week’s shoulder surgery to repair the labrum in his left shoulder. The Clemson quarterback also told ESPN, following his Pro Day on Friday, he will not be totally cleared to practice for at least four months, maybe five, depending how his rehab goes.

Those are the reasons why Lawrence, who is projected by most to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, decided he wanted to have his own Pro Day Friday at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson.

“Just to show I am no different than anyone else,” Lawrence said to ESPN’s Rece Davis after his workout. “I still want to do the process the right way. The original plan was to have two months training out in California and then come back March 11 and put on a show and do all of that, but life happens sometimes.

“So, showing I am able to adjust and adapt, and still willing to come out here and throw and give teams a chance to see me.”

In all, 31 people made up of scouts, coaches and front office people from 17 NFL teams were in attendance and watched Lawrence throw 52 passes to four different receivers in a 30-minute workout. Two of those receivers were Clemson’s Cornell Powell and Charone Peake. Notre Dame’s Chris Finke was also one of the four pass catchers for Lawrence.

NFL teams represented at Lawrence’s workout were the 49ers, Broncos, Chargers, Dolphins, Eagles, Falcons, Giants, Jaguars, Jets, Lions, Panthers, Patriots, Raiders, Saints, Steelers, Texans and Titans.

“(Having a pro day) was important to me and that was important to my team to make sure we were able to make that happen,” Lawrence said. “Obviously, it was not the ideal situation and circumstances, but I think we did a great job of kind of maneuvering and navigating through all of that.”

Lawrence, who has been working out in California under the coaching of Jordan Palmer, had a little less than two weeks to prepare for Friday’s workout. He prepared for a week in California and then transitioned to South Carolina earlier this week so he could work out with the receivers and get on the same page with them.

“It was a good day considering it was kind of short notice,” he said. “I prepared for about a week probably back in California and obviously transitioned back to South Carolina to put the finishing touches on, get with the guys, get some timing down.

“I was pretty pleased with it. Obviously, like anything, you wish you had some throws you could hit a little bit better, but as a whole, I think, it was a good day. The receivers ran really well.”

Lawrence said he should be back doing some stuff with his new team prior to his rehab being complete, but obviously that will be based on what his doctor tells him.

“I am just glad it is the non-throwing shoulder,” he said. “So, it should not be too bad. I just have to rehab really hard and work hard to get back. I am just excited to get that fixed and start that road to getting healthy.”

In the weeks and months to follow, Lawrence will work on his mental game while getting ready for the draft. He plans to work on studying tape, playbooks, defensive recognition and anything else that will allow him to be mentally prepared to perform when he gets back on the practice field.

When he does get back, Lawrence admitted there are plenty of things he personally wants to work on.

“I think there are a lot of things. Every year there are a lot of new things to work on that you kind of notice and then a lot of the same stuff … footwork, comfortability in the pocket, pocket presence,” the former Clemson star said. “All of that stuff kind of stays the same, as far as you need to work on that, but then, I think, mentally the game is a little different at the NFL level and what is on your plate.”

The 2021 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 29.

Photo credit: Courtesy of David Platt/Clemson Athletics Communications

