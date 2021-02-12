Photo Gallery: Behind-the-scenes look at Lawrence's Pro Day

There were 17 teams that totaled 31 coaches, scouts and front office personnel as the NFL made its way to Clemson Friday to watch quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The Clemson quarterback threw 52 passes during his 30-minute Pro Day Friday at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson.

Here is a behind-the-scenes look at who was there and what was going on in this photo gallery courtesy of Clemson Athletics. LINK

Photo credit: Courtesy of David Platt/Clemson Athletics Communications

