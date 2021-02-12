Photo Gallery: Behind-the-scenes look at Lawrence's Pro Day

Photo Gallery: Behind-the-scenes look at Lawrence's Pro Day

Football

Photo Gallery: Behind-the-scenes look at Lawrence's Pro Day

By February 12, 2021 1:28 pm

By |

There were 17 teams that totaled 31 coaches, scouts and front office personnel as the NFL made its way to Clemson Friday to watch quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The Clemson quarterback threw 52 passes during his 30-minute Pro Day Friday at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson.

Here is a behind-the-scenes look at who was there and what was going on in this photo gallery courtesy of Clemson Athletics. LINK

Photo credit: Courtesy of David Platt/Clemson Athletics Communications

Clemson Variety & Frame has everything you need for a perfect family fun night. Get the latest puzzles and games right here for your Tiger!

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
2hr

Five-star defensive tackle Walter Nolen narrowed down his list of more than two dozen offers on Friday when he named his top 10 schools via social media. Clemson made the cut for the 6-foot-5, 280-pound class (…)

reply
17hr

Deshaun Watson playing for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots is the worst news NFL fans, who do not cheer for the New England Patriots, could hear. However, that was the “bold prediction” a (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home