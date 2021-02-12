What They Are Saying: Lawrence impresses at Pro Day

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence put on a show in front of NFL personnel on Friday during his Pro Day at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson.

Lawrence was impressive throwing the ball and showcased his elite arm talent while further solidifying his status as the No. 1 prospect in this year’s draft class.

Here is some of what they are saying on Twitter about Lawrence’s strong Pro Day showing:

The measurements are in for #Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Official weigh in:

Height 6055 (6’5” 5/8)

Weight 213

Hand 10 even

Arm 31 4/8

Wing 78 2/8 — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) February 12, 2021

TREVOR LAWRENCE ROCKET pic.twitter.com/lg8Q6GCs6C — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 12, 2021

#Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence folks and the applause pic.twitter.com/Apw2jf1fnx — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) February 12, 2021

Urban about as close as you can get here watching Trevor Lawrence throw pic.twitter.com/F72v5kLUaR — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) February 12, 2021

Been studying Trevor Lawrence on tape for past few days – accurate (always my top priority), size, athletic, arm strength, throws intermediate pass w touch/velocity, good short-space quickness & compact release (neither usually the case for a 6’6 QB); 1/2 — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) February 12, 2021

Processing information/decision-making, supporting cast & offensive system/coaching will determine his success in the NFL just as it does for every QB. 2/2 — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) February 12, 2021

"He did everything he had to do to maintain his status as the top prospect in this draft." Trevor Lawrence pro day takeaways: https://t.co/kb8T0zu37H (via @BuckyBrooks + @MoveTheSticks) pic.twitter.com/XGFXp8vOax — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) February 12, 2021

Photo Credit: Courtesy of David Platt/Clemson Athletics Communications