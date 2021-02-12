What They Are Saying: Lawrence impresses at Pro Day

By February 12, 2021 3:20 pm

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence put on a show in front of NFL personnel on Friday during his Pro Day at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson.

Lawrence was impressive throwing the ball and showcased his elite arm talent while further solidifying his status as the No. 1 prospect in this year’s draft class.

Here is some of what they are saying on Twitter about Lawrence’s strong Pro Day showing:

Photo Credit: Courtesy of David Platt/Clemson Athletics Communications 

