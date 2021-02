By Will Vandervort | February 13, 2021 10:57 am

Nick Honor banked in a three-pointer with 1.1 seconds to play, as Clemson stunned Georgia Tech for a 74-72 victory Friday at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

Check out all the action, including the big celebration from Friday’s stunning victory in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery. LINK

