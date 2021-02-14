Hall of Famer thinks storied NFL franchise is great fit for Watson

Speculation on where Deshaun Watson might end up has been dominating the NFL ever since the former Clemson quarterback officially said he wants out of Houston.

And though the Texans are holding firm and saying they are not going to trade their Pro Bowl quarterback, talk of where Watson might go is not slowing down. This past Friday, one Pro Football Hall of Famer gave an idea on where he thinks Watson would shine should the Texans pull the trigger and trade their franchise player.

“If they make the move, to me, the Pittsburgh Steelers is the best move,” Super Bowl XXXII MVP Terrell Davis said on the NFL Network’s Total Access.

Davis feels it is time for the Pittsburgh Steelers to part ways with two-time Super Bowl Champion Ben Roethlisberger, who has quarterbacked the Steelers since being selected by them in the 2004 NFL Draft. Roethlisberger is the Steelers’ all-time leader in passing yards, touchdowns, attempts and completions. He also guided them to Super Bowl titles in 2005 (Super Bowl XL) and 2008 (Super Bowl XLIII) and quarterbacked them to Super Bowl XLV in 2010.

“Think about this. Ben Roethlisberger, all of the old quarterbacks, people can’t imagine them leaving their place. But Tom Brady left. Phillip Rivers had to leave. Most quarterbacks had to go at some point,” Davis said. “I think, right now, you bring Deshaun Watson to Pittsburgh, along with J.J. Watt. With that team, that puts them in championship mode.

“They already have a top five defense. So, Pittsburgh Steelers, go get Deshaun Watson.”

Watson was the No. 12 overall pick by the Houston Texans in the 2017 NFL Draft. He has been the Texans’ starting quarterback since his rookie season.

Last year, Watson led the NFL with 4,823 yards, while completing 70.2 percent of his passes. He threw 33 touchdowns with just seven interceptions.

