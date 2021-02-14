Meyer impressed with Lawrence for a different reason than ability

Urban Meyer knows Trevor Lawrence can throw an out. He knows the 6-foot-6 quarterback can throw a football 60-plus yards accurately. So, the point of Friday’s Pro Day for the former Clemson quarterback had nothing to do with Meyer.

Instead, it had to do more with the two guys that accompanied the Jacksonville Jaguars’ new head coach. Friday was the first time offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer saw Lawrence throw the football live.

“We found out about a week ago that he had a left labrum tear. We have had a bunch of phone calls with him,” Meyer said to the NFL Network’s Jane Slater. “We did a Zoom call with him. I asked him, ‘There are three choices you have. Number one, you can wait until the March 11 [Clemson] Pro Day, but now you are getting near August. It is getting late because it is a five-to-six-month injury. The second thing is you cannot throw.’ He is probably a good enough player, he could have said, ‘I am not doing it,’ him and his agent. Or the third thing, I said, ‘Why don’t you go grab a ball and throw for a little bit. I would like to have our coordinator and our passing game coordinator watch. They have never seen you. I have seen you.’ And he said, ‘Let’s go!’ That was it.

“The next thing I know, I talked to Woody (McCorvey) and we are here at a pro day that they put together like that.”

Meyer tried to recruit Lawrence when he was the head coach at Ohio State, plus he saw Lawrence twice the last two years when he was on the Buckeyes’ sideline in the two College Football Playoff games against Clemson. So, it was of no surprise, Meyer was impressed with Lawrence’s performance in his pro day at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson.

The Cartersville, Ga., native threw 52 passes to four different receivers in a 30-minute workout. As Meyer indicated, Lawrence had nothing to prove. He is a good enough player and there is more than enough film on him, he easily could have elected to not throw and just go have surgery.

But the former Tiger wanted to do things the right way. He wanted to show Jacksonville, Meyer or whoever was in Clemson watching on Friday that he is no different than anyone else in the draft and he wants to do things the right way.

“That is a guy that loves football,” Meyer said. “That is a guy that is confident in his ability and that was really impressive.”

Lawrence will have surgery on Tuesday to repair the labrum tear in his left shoulder. His rehab is expected to be four to six months. He said it will be six to eight weeks before he can start to throw a football again.

Photo credit: Courtesy of David Platt/Clemson Athletics Communications

