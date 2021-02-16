Update on Lawrence’s surgery

The Clemson Insider confirmed former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence had successful surgery on Tuesday to repair his left labrum.

Lawrence, of course, had his surgery in California. Sources have told TCI that he is feeling good and he is with his family and resting.

The quarterback will not be able to throw the football for the next six to eight weeks following shoulder surgery. The Clemson quarterback also told ESPN, following his Pro Day last Friday, he will not be totally cleared to practice for at least four months, maybe five, depending on how his rehab goes.

Lawrence said he should be back doing some stuff with his new team prior to his rehab being complete, but obviously that will be based on what his doctor tells him.

“I am just glad it is the non-throwing shoulder,” he said. “So, it should not be too bad. I just have to rehab really hard and work hard to get back. I am just excited to get that fixed and start that road to getting healthy.”

In the weeks and months to follow, Lawrence will work on his mental game while getting ready for the draft. He plans to work on studying tape, playbooks, defensive recognition and anything else that will allow him to be mentally prepared to perform when he gets back on the practice field.

When he does get back, Lawrence admitted there are plenty of things he personally wants to work on.

“I think there are a lot of things. Every year there are a lot of new things to work on that you kind of notice and then a lot of the same stuff … footwork, comfortability in the pocket, pocket presence,” the former Clemson star said. “All of that stuff kind of stays the same, as far as you need to work on that, but then, I think, mentally the game is a little different at the NFL level and what is on your plate.”

The 2021 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 29.

