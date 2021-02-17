Another Clemson game postponed  

As The Clemson Insider reported on Wednesday morning, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced the Clemson at Pittsburgh basketball game scheduled for Sunday has been postponed, along with Virginia Tech’s game at Florida State.

The games were scheduled to be played on Saturday in Tallahassee and Sunday in Pittsburgh. Florida State now will play at Pittsburgh at 4 p.m. Saturday in a game televised on RSN. Additionally, Tuesday’s North Carolina at Boston College game has been postponed.

The postponements follow positive tests, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Virginia Tech, Clemson and Boston College men’s basketball programs. The teams are adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report.

Below is the revised ACC Men’s Basketball schedule for Saturday, February 20:

Georgia Tech at Miami RSN 12:00 PM

Notre Dame at Syracuse ACCN 2:00 PM

NC State at Wake Forest RSN 2:00 PM

Florida State at Pittsburgh RSN 4:00 PM (originally scheduled for Jan. 9)

Louisville at North Carolina ESPN 6:00 PM

Virginia at Duke ESPN 8:00 PM