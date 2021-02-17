Clemson softball moves games

Feature

Due to forecasted inclement weather, Clemson (2-0, 0-0 ACC) is now scheduled to host No. 14 Virginia Tech (3-0, 0-0 ACC) in a single game on Thursday at 1:30 p.m., in its home season opener at McWhorter Stadium. On Friday, the Tigers are now set to host Virginia Tech in a doubleheader at noon and 2 p.m. All three games are still slated to stream on ACCNX.

Updated Schedule – Virginia Tech series

Thursday, Feb. 18

  1. Virginia Tech at Clemson • 1:30 p.m. • ACCNX

Friday, Feb. 19

  1. Virginia Tech at Clemson • 12 p.m. • ACCNX
  2. Virginia Tech at Clemson • 2 p.m. • ACCNX

Tickets for Thursday’s originally-scheduled doubleheader against the Hokies are still valid for Thursday’s single game. Fans who received tickets for Friday’s originally-scheduled single game are valid for both contests on Friday.

