Clemson University plans for ‘typical’ fall semester

As Clemson University looks ahead to the fall semester in 2021, it plans to increase its in-person experience, according to an email blast the University sent its students on Wednesday.

The Clemson Insider was able acquire the email which says there are trends that give the University hope it can succeed.

“It is predicted all instructional faculty and possibly a substantial proportion of students and the broader community will be vaccinated by fall,” Clemson says in the email. “National infection rates are currently dropping rapidly. Clemson’s infection rates are very low, and we have best-in-class strategies for testing and isolation.

However, the school does use caution in the email.

“We cannot yet predict how many students or community members will be vaccinated by the start of the fall semester, nor what impact, if any, variant strains of the (coronavirus) may have,” the email said. “After careful consideration of these factors, we have concluded planning for a near-typical fall semester is warranted. However, we must keep in place infrastructure and mechanisms to transition our teaching toward a mix of traditional, blended, and fully online modalities if necessary.”

Clemson students will be able to start registering for mostly “in-person” classes on April 12. The vast majority of students should be able to register for all in-person classes.

This summer, the COVID-19 environment will be assessed to determine if a change in teaching modalities is warranted to manage health risks. If any changes are made, Clemson will notify the students directly.

Prior to the beginning of the fall semester, Clemson will return all furniture and desks from temporary storage back into classrooms to provide the option of having all students attend each class. It is very likely, many of the current COVID protocols will continue to be in effect in Fall 2021 … face coverings, aggressive testing, isolation, cleaning, etc.

“Please rest assured the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff, and community remain Clemson’s number one priority,” the email said. “We are also committed to providing the highest quality learning environment possible. We will abide by both of these principles as we plan for, and ultimately deliver fall semester 2021.”

