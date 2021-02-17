Finebaum asks Meyer not to ‘screw it up’ with Lawrence

ESPN personality Paul Finebaum has a simple request for new Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer as the organization presumably gets ready to take Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft: as Finebaum put it, try not to “screw it up.”

Finebaum joined SportsCenter on Wednesday to talk about the expected pairing of Meyer and Lawrence in Jacksonville, and Finebaum advised Meyer to consult with Dabo Swinney about Lawrence and his handling of the star quarterback at Clemson over the past three seasons, in an effort to ensure that Meyer and Lawrence experience similar success together down the road.

“Trevor Lawrence is a transcendent player,” Finebaum said on SportsCenter. “He may be as well suited for this game as any kid coming out of college in a long time. I think he’s as close to a can’t-miss (prospect) as I have seen in my lifetime… But Urban has to be careful. He just can’t screw it up. He needs to look and talk to Dabo Swinney about how Dabo Swinney managed Trevor Lawrence because everything wasn’t perfect, but he let him develop, and as a result he won a national championship and nearly had a couple of more.”

ESPN NFL and college football analyst Booger McFarland, who also appeared on SportsCenter on Wednesday, says Meyer needs to take a page out of Andy Reid’s book and do what the Kansas City Chiefs head coach did after they drafted Patrick Mahomes 10th overall in 2017.

“Andy Reid had traditionally been a West Coast (offense) guy,” McFarland said. “That’s the type of offense that he ran. But when he got Patrick Mahomes, he said you know what, scrap all of that, I’m going to build an offense around what I have – Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce.

“So when you get to Jacksonville, if you’re Urban Meyer, it’s really simple – let’s find out what Trevor Lawrence does best, let’s accentuate his strengths, let’s minimize his negativity and the negative plays, and allow him to grow. Really simple, in layman’s terms, do what he does well and then over the next couple years, allow him to grow. Because this is not a one-, two-, three-year plan. This is a 10-to-15 year plan hopefully for the Jacksonville Jaguars. So, set him up for success. Give him some layups. Don’t come out trying to shoot 3-pointers. Just shoot a bunch of layups, allow him to get comfortable, because he is a naturally talented athlete.”

