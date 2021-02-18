Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Tigers rout No. 14 Virginia Tech

Clemson’s softball team knocked off No. 14 Virginia Tech, 8-1, Thursday to open up the ACC season on Thursday at McWhorter Stadium in Clemson.
Clemson took advantage of five runs in the third inning to knock off No. 14 Virginia Tech 8-1 in the first of a three-game series at McWhorter Stadium. It was the second win over a ranked team in program (…)
Report says some NFL teams believe BYU’s Zach Wilson is better than Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence. NFL draft scout and insider Matt Miller explains why below: (…)
An NFL Network analyst has released a list of his top prospects by position for the 2021 NFL Draft. No surprise, Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence was named the top quarterback in the 2021 draft class by (…)
Pro Football Focus this week released a ranking of the top 10 true freshman classes in college football from the 2020 season. Clemson’s freshman class, featuring phenom quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and stud (…)
A former Clemson player and coach is returning to Clemson to join Dabo Swinney’s staff. The Clemson Insider confirmed through sources on Thursday that former offensive lineman and graduate assistant coach, (…)
The Atlantic Coast Conference made a big announcement concerning fans at its men’s and women’s basketball Tournaments next month. There will be no public tickets available for the 2021 ACC men’s and women’s (…)
The Clemson softball season will open its second season at home today when it host Virginia Tech in a three-game series over the next two days. The Tigers (2-0) are set to square off against No. 14 Virginia (…)
In the NFL, coaches will allow certain veteran players to sit out mini-camps and other organized team activities during the off-season. Why? It is a reward for their leadership and experience through the (…)
On Wednesday, the NCAA announced that the recruiting dead period has been extended again, this time through May 31. Prior to this decision, the dead period was scheduled to be lifted on April 15. The NCAA dead (…)
ESPN personality Paul Finebaum has a simple request for new Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer as the organization presumably gets ready to take Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall (…)