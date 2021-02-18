Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Tigers rout No. 14 Virginia Tech

Clemson’s softball team knocked off No. 14 Virginia Tech, 8-1, Thursday to open up the ACC season on Thursday at McWhorter Stadium in Clemson.

Check out all of the great photos from the Tigers’ big victory in Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery. LINK

