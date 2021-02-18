Some NFL teams have this quarterback ahead of Lawrence

Report says some NFL teams believe BYU’s Zach Wilson is better than Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence.

NFL draft scout and insider Matt Miller explains why below:

From @nfldraftscout’s notebook: there is a team that ranks Zach Wilson above Trevor Lawrence pic.twitter.com/IgKXbA4Hv1 — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) February 17, 2021

There are *multiple* NFL teams that have Zach Wilson above Trevor Lawrence. Mahomes and Kyler comparisons made for sure, as @nfldraftscout mentioned. They are in the same tier for many teams. And I lean Wilson too. https://t.co/XlHebifCmT — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) February 17, 2021

