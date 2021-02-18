Top defensive tackle adds Clemson offer

Clemson pulled the trigger on its latest scholarship offer to a top class of 2022 prospect on Thursday.

Alex VanSumeren, a defensive tackle from Essexville (Mich.) Garber High School, announced the offer from the Tigers via Twitter.

VanSumeren, a 6-foot-3, 300-pound junior, is rated as a four-star prospect by all the major recruiting services. He is ranked as the No. 10 defensive tackle in the country for the 2022 class by both ESPN and Rivals, the latter of which considers him the No. 182 overall prospect in the class regardless of position.

In addition to Clemson, VanSumeren’s list of nearly 20 total offers features schools such as Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Texas A&M and Wisconsin.

In nine games as a junior last season, VanSumeren was credited with 63 total tackles, including 19 for loss and eight sacks, to go with 32 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

VanSumeren decommitted from Michigan last week after originally committing to the Wolverines in December 2019.

