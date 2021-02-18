Two Tigers named among NFL analyst's top draft prospects

An NFL Network analyst has released a list of his top prospects by position for the 2021 NFL Draft.

No surprise, Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence was named the top quarterback in the 2021 draft class by Bucky Brooks, who also tabbed Travis Etienne as the second-best running back available in this year’s draft behind Alabama’s Najee Harris.

The 2021 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 29.

