Clemson swept in doubleheader

Clemson lost the second game of a doubleheader to No. 14 Virginia Tech, 4-1, Friday and subsequently dropped the three-game series to the Hokies in the process.

Virginia Tech used the sweep to win the series 2-1, as the Hokies also beat Clemson 9-0 in the first game of Friday’s doubleheader. The Tigers won the opening game of the series on Thursday.

Following its loss in Game 2 of the three-game series, Clemson again struggled to get into any kind rhythm in the series finale at McWhorter Stadium in Clemson.

Friday’s series loss at home to Virginia Tech, their first on the year, brings the Tigers to 3-2 on the season and 1-2 in ACC play. Lefty Millie Thompson suffered the loss in the circle for the Tigers.

Virginia Tech got on the board first in Game 3 thanks to an RBI single from Cameron Fagan and a run-scoring double by Jayme Bailey to round out the first inning of play.

The Hokies tacked on another run in the third with a solo home run down the left field line from Grace Chavez, which lifted the score to 3-0.

While the Tigers tried to keep Virginia Tech at bay with a pair of 1-2-3 innings in the fifth and sixth innings, as well as tacking on their first run of the day with an RBI double from Marissa Guimbarda in the sixth, it proved to not be enough.

The Hokies rounded out the scoring with a single to center field by Cameron Fagan.

Clemson returns to action on Saturday in a three-game series at Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Ga. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.

—photo courtesy of Clemson Athletics Communications