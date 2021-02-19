ESPN analyst does not believe in Lawrence

It was not going to last the whole time.

No one can go through the NFL Draft Process without receiving some kind of criticism. On Friday it came for former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Former NFL All-Pro safety Ryan Clark, who is now an NFL analyst for ESPN, says it is time to pump the brakes on Lawrence being the next great Saviour of an NFL Franchise.

.@nfldraftscout and @realrclark25 aren't sold on Trevor Lawrence 🧐 "I cannot get out of my mind Trevor Lawrence … facing Joe Burrow and being totally out-played. And then I can't get out of my mind the next year doing the same thing against Justin Fields." pic.twitter.com/reFSRQmIyz — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 19, 2021

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!