Etienne tops NFL Draft RB rankings

No surprise, Clemson’s Travis Etienne is No. 1 on the list of running backs available in April’s NFL Draft, according to Pro Football Focus.
Check out PFF’s ranking of the top running backs in the 2021 draft class below:
2021 NFL Draft RB rankings
1. Travis Etienne, Clemson
2. Javonte Williams, UNC
3. Najee Harris, Alabama
4. Michael Carter, UNC
5. Kenneth Gainwell, Memphis
— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 19, 2021
