Etienne tops NFL Draft RB rankings

No surprise, Clemson’s Travis Etienne is No. 1 on the list of running backs available in April’s NFL Draft, according to Pro Football Focus.

Check out PFF’s ranking of the top running backs in the 2021 draft class below:

2021 NFL Draft RB rankings 1. Travis Etienne, Clemson

2. Javonte Williams, UNC

3. Najee Harris, Alabama

4. Michael Carter, UNC

5. Kenneth Gainwell, Memphis — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 19, 2021

