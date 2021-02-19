Etienne tops NFL Draft RB rankings

Etienne tops NFL Draft RB rankings

Football

Etienne tops NFL Draft RB rankings

By February 19, 2021 3:14 pm

By |

No surprise, Clemson’s Travis Etienne is No. 1 on the list of running backs available in April’s NFL Draft, according to Pro Football Focus.

Check out PFF’s ranking of the top running backs in the 2021 draft class below:

Clemson Variety & Frame has everything you need for a perfect family fun night. Get the latest puzzles and games right here for your Tiger!

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

1hr

Clemson lost the second game of a doubleheader to No. 14 Virginia Tech, 4-1, Friday and subsequently dropped the three-game series to the Hokies in the process. Virginia Tech used the sweep to win the (…)

reply
12hr

Clemson’s latest scholarship offer went out Thursday to one of the top defensive tackle prospects in the class of 2022. The Clemson Insider breaks down the Tigers’ latest offer right here: (…)

reply
20hr

When Baylon Spector came to Clemson in 2017, he was recruited to play the strongside position. But later in the fall, he switched to the weakside where he has been pretty much since. “It took me about a (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home