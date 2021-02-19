NFL Draft analyst has 2 Tigers at the top

February 19, 2021

Two former Clemson players lead the way in an NFL Draft analyst’s position rankings for the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft.

The NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks ranks former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence No. 1 on his list of the top quarterback prospects, while Travis Etienne is No. 2 on his top 5 players at running back. He listed Alabama’s Najee Harris ahead of Etienne as the top-rated running back.

Lawrence and Etienne are the only two Tigers who made Brooks’ top 5 position players list. Offensive lineman Jackson Carman and wide receivers Amari Rodgers and Cornell Powell are not ranked in any of Brooks’ top 5 list at this time.

As for Lawrence, Brooks says the 2020 Heisman Trophy runner-up is an “exceptional talent” that has all the tools required to be an NFL quarterback.

“I think there is nothing he can’t do… He has all of the arm talent you want to see,” Brooks said during Lawrence’s Pro Day last Friday on the NFL Network. “He can make every throw and at a time in this league when we are seeing these special players be able to make these special throws from various platforms, Trevor Lawrence can be in that category.”

Etienne is considered by many to be a first-round pick in April’s NFL Draft, and Brooks likes his chances, but he thinks there is a good chance a lot of the running back in this year’s draft will be picked on Day 2 or Day 3 of the draft. However, Etienne has a good chance to be a Day 1 pick, perhaps near the end of the first round.

“Etienne is a one-cut runner with exceptional speed, acceleration and burst,” Brooks wrote on NFL.com. “He has improved as a pass catcher, evolving into a big-play threat in the mold of Jamaal Charles and CJ2K (Chris Johnson).”

The NFL Draft will be held April 29-May 1.

Home