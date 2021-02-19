Tigers, Gamecocks showing interest in standout in-state recruit

Clemson is expressing interest in and beginning to build a relationship with a standout in-state prospect in the 2022 class who owns double-digit offers.

Sumter (S.C.) defensive lineman Davin Jackson has been hearing from defensive tackles coach Todd Bates and other members of the Tigers’ coaching staff coming off his strong junior season in 2020.

“All of them mostly start by saying they really like my film and then starting to get to know me,” Jackson told The Clemson Insider.

Bates has made a good impression on the 6-foot-3, 260-pound Jackson during their conversations.

“He seems like a really cool guy,” Jackson said, “and I already know he is a great coach just by watching Clemson’s DL.”

Born and raised in the Palmetto State, Jackson says he didn’t favor Clemson or South Carolina over the other growing up but has instead been a fan of both in-state rivals.

“From growing up in S.C., I’ve always liked Clemson and USC,” he said. “Clemson also has a very good team. They work together perfectly.”

Jackson’s offer list includes schools such Georgia Tech, NC State, West Virginia, Coastal Carolina and App State, while the Tigers and Gamecocks are among others showing interest.

“Out of the offers that I have now the recruiting is all about the same,” Jackson said of the programs pursuing him the hardest. “They text me a good bit and phone calls here and there. Also I have schools like Clemson, Notre Dame, Penn State, UNC and USC who reach out to me every once in a while.”

Jackson is enjoying the recruiting process and feels blessed to be in the position he is in, though the NCAA dead period – which was recently extended through May 31 – is precluding him from visiting schools he wants to check out like Clemson, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia Tech and Coastal Carolina, to name some.

“The recruiting process has been wonderful. It’s a dream come true,” he said. “Due to COVID I can’t go tour any schools, so I’m waiting to get on campus to see how I really feel.”

Right now, because of the ongoing dead period which has been in place since last March, Jackson has not set a timeline for his commitment.

“With COVID going on, it’s hard to make a decision without ever stepping on campus,” he said.

As for his recruitment as it relates to Clemson, Jackson is just grateful to be garnering interest from the Tigers and would be thrilled to see the interest translate into an offer moving forward.

“I would be extremely excited because that’s where I am from,” he said, “and honestly it would just be a blessing just getting looked at by them.”

As a junior last season, Jackson tallied 57 total tackles, including 26 for loss and 4.5 sacks, in nine games.

