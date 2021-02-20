Tigers earn first ACC road win

Tigers earn first ACC road win

Olympic

Tigers earn first ACC road win

By February 20, 2021 9:00 pm

By |

The Clemson softball program earned its first ACC road win Saturday with a 5-2 victory over Georgia Tech at Mewborn Field in Atlanta.

The Tigers scored three runs in the third inning and two runs in the fifth to earn the victory. Clemson improved to 20-0 all-time when scoring at least five runs in a game.

Valerie Cagle pitched for all seven innings for the Tigers and improved to 3-1 on the season.

Clemson (4-2, 2-2 ACC) took an early 3-0 lead in the top of the third inning when Marissa Guimbarda ignited the Clemson offense with a sacrifice fly to shallow left field. That allowed McKenzie Clark to tag up from third and score. Three batters later, Cammy Pereira connected on a two-run double that kicked off the right-field wall.

The Yellow Jackets (5-4, 0-4 ACC) cut into the Clemson lead later in the bottom of the third and in the fourth, scoring one run in each inning to trim its deficit to 3-2.

In the fifth with two outs, JoJo Hyatt extended the Tigers’ lead to 5-2. She had a full count before registering a two-run single through the right side to earn her first pair of RBIs this year.

Clemson shortstop Ansley Gilstrap surpassed 100 steals in her career after claiming two stolen bases in Saturday’s win. She now has 101 stolen bases.

Georgia Tech’s Blake Neleman (3-2) suffered the loss after pitching for 2 2/3 innings.

Clemson and the Yellow Jackets return to Mewborn Field on Sunday for a doubleheader to round out the Tigers’ first-ever ACC road series. First pitch of Game 1 is set for 1:30 p.m., while Sunday’s second contest is officially listed to start at 4 p.m.

Both games are slated to stream on ACCNX.

–courtesy of Clemson Athletics Communications

, , , Olympic

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

58m

Clemson stretched the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. Jonathan French powered a leadoff home run way up the Chapman grandstands.  Davis Sharpe was hit by a pitch and then advanced to (…)

2hr

After signing two safeties as part of the 2021 class in five-star Barrett Carter and four-star Andrew Mukuba, Clemson is likely looking to add a couple more safeties in the 2022 class. In our 

7hr

In one of the more surprising moves this off-season, Mike Jones stunned everyone when he transferred out of Clemson to LSU. It was a move really no one saw coming. But the Tigers have to move on and it (…)

8hr

In the past, when Clemson made a pitching change, head coach Monte Lee would stroll out to the mound and signal to the bullpen when it was time to bring someone new in. But this season pitching coach Andrew (…)

19hr

After signing a couple of running backs as part of the 2021 class in five-star Will Shipley and four-star Phil Mafah, Clemson is planning right now to sign one running back in the 2022 class. In our (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home