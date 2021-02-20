Tigers earn first ACC road win

The Clemson softball program earned its first ACC road win Saturday with a 5-2 victory over Georgia Tech at Mewborn Field in Atlanta.

The Tigers scored three runs in the third inning and two runs in the fifth to earn the victory. Clemson improved to 20-0 all-time when scoring at least five runs in a game.

Valerie Cagle pitched for all seven innings for the Tigers and improved to 3-1 on the season.

Clemson (4-2, 2-2 ACC) took an early 3-0 lead in the top of the third inning when Marissa Guimbarda ignited the Clemson offense with a sacrifice fly to shallow left field. That allowed McKenzie Clark to tag up from third and score. Three batters later, Cammy Pereira connected on a two-run double that kicked off the right-field wall.

The Yellow Jackets (5-4, 0-4 ACC) cut into the Clemson lead later in the bottom of the third and in the fourth, scoring one run in each inning to trim its deficit to 3-2.

In the fifth with two outs, JoJo Hyatt extended the Tigers’ lead to 5-2. She had a full count before registering a two-run single through the right side to earn her first pair of RBIs this year.

Clemson shortstop Ansley Gilstrap surpassed 100 steals in her career after claiming two stolen bases in Saturday’s win. She now has 101 stolen bases.

Georgia Tech’s Blake Neleman (3-2) suffered the loss after pitching for 2 2/3 innings.

Clemson and the Yellow Jackets return to Mewborn Field on Sunday for a doubleheader to round out the Tigers’ first-ever ACC road series. First pitch of Game 1 is set for 1:30 p.m., while Sunday’s second contest is officially listed to start at 4 p.m.

Both games are slated to stream on ACCNX.

–courtesy of Clemson Athletics Communications