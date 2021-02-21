Clemson represented well in NFL Draft Top 300

Clemson is well represented with five players ranked among the top 300 prospects for this April’s NFL Draft by Pro Football Focus.

The five former Tigers on the list are Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, Jackson Carman, Cornell Powell and Amari Rodgers.

Top 3⃣0⃣0⃣ players in the Draft 3⃣ Justin Fields, OSU 1⃣6⃣ Patrick Surtain, Bama 3⃣9⃣ Travis Etienne, Clemsonhttps://t.co/VA9BVnpLN9 — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 21, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame has everything you need for a perfect family fun night. Get the latest puzzles and games right here for your Tiger!