Clemson stretched the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Jonathan French powered a leadoff home run way up the Chapman grandstands. Davis Sharpe was hit by a pitch and then advanced to second on a failed pickoff attempt. Elijah Henderson laid down a great bunt to move Sharpe over to third. Pierce Gallo smoked a single up the middle to score Sharpe.

After four the Tigers lead 6-2.