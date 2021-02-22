Photo Gallery: Clemson sweeps Cincinnati

Baseball

By February 22, 2021 8:53 am

It took extra innings Sunday but Clemson defeated Cincinnati 8-7 to sweep the opening series of the 2021 season.

Check out some pictures from Sunday’s win in the Photo Gallery.

–Photos courtesy of Clemson Athletics Communications

