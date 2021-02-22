Photo Gallery: Clemson sweeps Cincinnati

It took extra innings Sunday but Clemson defeated Cincinnati 8-7 to sweep the opening series of the 2021 season.
Check out some pictures from Sunday’s win in the Photo Gallery.
–Photos courtesy of Clemson Athletics Communications
Clemson head basketball coach Brad Brownell said he and most of his team got back to practice on Saturday at the Swann Pavilion in Clemson. Brownell updated the status of his team during his weekly (…)
NFL writer says former Clemson player is an underrated prospect for the 2021 NFL Draft. Alex Wilson, who covers the New York Giants, says Clemson’s Amari Rodgers in an intriguing mid-to-late round prospect in (…)
Clemson will begin Spring practice on Wednesday behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson. For the first time in three years, there will be no Trevor Lawrence. For the first time in four years, (…)
Clemson dispensed its latest scholarship offer on Sunday to a standout defensive end prospect in the class of 2022. The Clemson Insider breaks down the Tigers’ newest offer right here: DJ (…)
The Clemson Softball program clinched its first ever ACC road series with a pair of wins at Georgia Tech on Sunday at Mewborn Field in Atlanta. Coupled with Saturday’s win, Clemson swept the Yellow (…)
The Clemson Insider’s Robert MacRae and Will Vandervort preview Clemson’s 2021 Spring Practice. The Tigers will begin practice this Wednesday (Feb. 24). There are a lot of questions heading into the (…)
After a long thought process, Nolan Turner decided on Jan. 18 he was returning to Clemson for one more season. Like linebacker James Skalski, defensive end Regan Upshaw and running back Darien Rencher, (…)
James Parker produced a game-winning hit to score Dylan Brewer with the walk-off run in the bottom of the 10th inning, as No. 25 Clemson completed a three-game weekend sweep of Cincinnati with an 8-7 victory (…)
Clemson’s latest scholarship offer for the class of 2022 went out Sunday to a standout defender from the Show-Me State. Four-star defensive end DJ Wesolak from Boonville, Missouri, announced the offer (…)
