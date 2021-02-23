4-star Florida DB names Clemson among top schools

A four-star defensive back in the 2022 class with nearly 30 total scholarship offers narrowed down his recruitment on Tuesday.

Hallandale (Fla.) safety Edric Weldon announced via social media a list of his top 10 schools featuring Clemson along with Alabama, Arizona State, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Maryland, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and UCF.

Weldon (6-5, 215) is rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals, which considers him the No. 19 safety and a top-200 national prospect (No. 199 overall) in the class of 2022.

Clemson extended an offer to Weldon in late January.

Weldon is teammates at Hallandale High School with fellow Clemson 2022 safety target and four-star recruit Alfonzo Allen, who received an offer from the Tigers last June.

