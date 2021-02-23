Former Clemson DL shined in NFL Year 2

A former Clemson star defensive lineman was among the best sophomore defensive players in the NFL last season.

Dexter Lawrence, the New York Giants standout defensive tackle, was ranked as one of the highest-graded second-year defenders in the NFL by Pro Football Focus:

Highest-graded 2nd year defenders:

1. Jeffery Simmons – 83.9

2. Quinnen Williams – 81.4

T-3. Montez Sweat – 79.7

T-3. Dexter Lawrence – 79.7 pic.twitter.com/M5R5mwpmmV — PFF (@PFF) February 22, 2021

Big Dex shined among 2nd year defenders ⭐️#TogetherBlue @HMHNewJersey — New York Giants (@Giants) February 23, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame has everything you need for a perfect family fun night. Get the latest puzzles and games right here for your Tiger!