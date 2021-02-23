Former Clemson DL shined in NFL Year 2

Former Clemson DL shined in NFL Year 2

A former Clemson star defensive lineman was among the best sophomore defensive players in the NFL last season.

Dexter Lawrence, the New York Giants standout defensive tackle, was ranked as one of the highest-graded second-year defenders in the NFL by Pro Football Focus:

