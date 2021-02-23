TCI Changes Ownership Back to Original Owner

CLEMSON, SC – Stuart McWhorter and Robert MacRae have decided that it is best for Robert to continue as the owner of The Clemson Insider moving forward.

“As we started to work together and did more due diligence it became apparent, we had different visions of the path forward for The Clemson Insider. We have chosen not to continue our partnership for a variety of reasons, but I look forward to working with Stuart in other capacities in the future. I think very highly of Stuart and we share a passion for Clemson,” said MacRae.

Stuart McWhorter and OTT Sports purchased TCI on January 15, but Robert and Stuart have agreed that it is best to leave things as is with Robert owning the site and his staff continuing to run the site.

“I have a lot of respect for Robert and his team. As we progressed in our diligence, we both agreed that it is best for Robert to continue to run and control The Clemson Insider as he has in the past. Obviously, I believe Clemson athletics is a great sports market with the best fan base so I will continue to pursue opportunities. That said, I hope that Robert and I have a chance to work on other projects in the future,” said McWhorter.

“I have some great plans for The Clemson Insider on the horizon and our staff looks forward to continuing to provide complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting,” said MacRae.