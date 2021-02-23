Texans’ stance on Watson trade starting to break

Though the Houston Texans have said publicly they do not want to trade quarterback Deshaun Watson, ESPN reported Tuesday the Texans have had conversations within the organization about trade partners and what the quarterback position might look like if they decide to part ways with their franchise’s quarterback.

According to Get Up host Mike Greenberg, Texans’ reporter Sarah Barshop was told by a source the team has had internal conversations about who they might want to trade the former Clemson quarterback to.

“Which feels like the first step in what may be inevitable,” Greenberg said on the ESPN show.

Louis Riddick, ESPN’s Monday Night Football Analyst, says there is one team that will probably do everything it can to trade for Watson.

“The Chicago Bears, I think right now, are at the point of no return, especially when you are talking about the current regime of Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace, the head coach and general manager,” Riddick said. “Look, I know what Matt Nagy feels about the quarterback position. I know how he evaluated that quarterback class that included Deshaun Watson and included Patrick Mahomes. He truly felt they were transcendent individuals. That they could make football teams better, offensively and defensively. And make coaches, front offices, grounds keepers, everyone better.

“I know he feels that way about Deshaun Watson. What does he have to lose at this point? This is a make-or-break year for him. This is a make-or-break year for Ryan Pace, as well. Whatever needs to be put on the table in order for them to go ahead and secure a guy, who can truly make everyone else around him better, I think they are going to do it. It is just going to be a matter of whether or not Nick Caserio and the Houston Texans want to play ball.”

Greenberg reminded his audience that Nagy was not the head coach of the Bears when they picked former North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky over Watson in the 2017 NFL Draft. However, Pace was there.

ESPN NFL reporter Jeff Darlington said Watson being traded by the Texans has felt inevitable by everyone to this point, but the Texans, who now seem to be coming around to the reality of the situation.

“They are in a situation where, even if they don’t want to trade Deshaun Watson, at least they can start to look at the landscape and say, ‘Look at the Bears. Look at that desperation. How do we take advantage of that,’” Darlington said. “So, it is time for them to wrap their mind around the possibility that they are going to have to get rid of Deshaun Watson and they might as well do so by getting a butt load of (draft) picks in return for him.”

