Tigers make the cut for highly touted cornerback

A touted prospect from New Jersey narrowed down his list of top schools on Tuesday, and Clemson made the cut as expected.

Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic four-star cornerback Jaeden Gould named Clemson one of his top six schools via social media, along with Notre Dame, Penn State, Rutgers, Southern Cal and Michigan.

Gould (6-2, 190), who holds close to 40 total offers, is ranked as high as the No. 10 cornerback and No. 85 overall prospect nationally in the 2022 class by ESPN.

Clemson extended an offer to Gould on Jan. 9, and after receiving the offer, he told The Clemson Insider that the Tigers were “for sure” one of his favorite schools in his recruitment.

“Just their success over the past years,” Gould said of why he is high on Clemson. “They have dominated the ACC and have been winning consecutive conference championships and are basically a lock for the playoffs every year. That is the type of program I want to play for, a team that is going to dominate and compete with the best of the best.”

Prior to trimming his top schools list to six, Gould was previously working with a top 12 that he released last month comprised of Boston College, Florida, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State, Rutgers, Southern Cal, Tennessee and Texas.

Clemson was not included in the top 12 as the Tigers had yet to offer at the time he released the list on Jan. 7.

I had a plan I put my city behind me🙏🏽 @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/ibQbrrM9Sz — Jaeden Gould (@JaedenGould5) February 23, 2021

