Former defensive starter decides to leave Clemson

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney reported Wednesday that defensive end Justin Foster is leaving the Clemson Football program.

Swinney said Foster had some special opportunities in his chosen career that he wants to get started on. The 6-foot-2, 275-pound defensive end graduated from Clemson this past December.

“I tried to talk him out of it, but he had a very tough fall. COVID was a very tough thing for him,” Swinney said Wednesday just before the Tigers hit the practice field for the start of Spring Practice. “Justin is a guy that has always battled asthma and allergies. And when he got COVID last summer, that really, really set him back. He just was not able to do what do what he needed to do. He is way better than he was back in August, but he is still kind of working through that and I was really hoping he would continue that process and hopefully come back and play next year.”

Foster missed all of last season. The defensive end was an honorable mention on the All-ACC team in 2019 after he tallied 41 tackles while starting 13 of the 15 games he played. Foster finished second behind All-American Isaiah Simmons in tackles for loss with 10.5. His 4.5 sacks ranked third on the defense in 2019. He also had 12 quarterback pressures, which ranked second behind Simmons as well.

