Should this NFL team go all in for Watson?

NFL analyst speculates on whether the Miami Dolphins should trade for former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Pro Football Focus’s Ben Linsey asks the question, should the Dolphins go all in for Watson or build around Tua Tagovailoa?

🔹 A trade for Deshaun Watson? 🎯

🔹 Drafting a top WR? 🚀

🔹 A new bell-cow RB? 💪 A deep dive into the #Dolphins potential moves this offseason: ⬇️https://t.co/RG0KYO6szS — PFF MIA Dolphins (@PFF_Dolphins) February 23, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame has everything you need for a perfect family fun night. Get the latest puzzles and games right here for your Tiger!