Unparalleled times for Swinney involving his staff

Never in his 13 full seasons as Clemson’s head coach has Dabo Swinney had as much change on his support staff as he has had this offseason.

Former player development coach Chansi Stuckey was hired by Baylor to be its new receivers coach, while former graduate assistant coach Roderick McDowell was hired by UL Monroe as its new running backs coach, and grad assistant Maverick Morris was hired as UL Monroe’s offensive line coach.

Meanwhile, longtime Clemson coaching analyst Cam Aiken joined Jeff Scott’s staff at South Florida as its new running backs coach, while former offensive GA Chandler Whitmer was hired by the Los Angeles Chargers as an offensive quality control coach and former offensive video GA Sal Conti was hired in a personnel role for the Atlanta Falcons.

On the defensive side of the ball, graduate assistant Xavier Brewer was hired by UL Monroe to be its new cornerbacks coach.

“We’ve had a lot of guys leave … from our support staff,” Swinney said Wednesday prior to Clemson’s first spring practice. “We lost all of our offensive support staff with the exception of (offensive analyst) J.P. Losman. He’s the only one that’s back. So, everybody else is gone.”

Among the notable additions to Clemson’s support staff, as TCI has already reported, are former Clemson quarterback Cole Stoudt and former offensive linemen Thomas Austin and Tyrone Crowder.

Also joining the Tigers’ staff is former Clemson wide receiver Artavis Scott, who spent the last four seasons on practice squads with the Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans.

“Artavis is coming in to be our other on-the-field offensive GA,” Swinney said. “He’ll take Whitmer’s place. That’s something Artavis and I have talked about a couple times, and he’s kind of ready to transition. He’s been in the NFL the last four years and was with the Texans this past year. He wants to coach, and it was perfect timing. What a great addition he’s going to be. I believe he’ll get here on Friday, and excited to have him back.”

Another notable change regarding Clemson’s staff is Bill Spiers, who had been the Tigers’ senior assistant for offense and special teams. He will be stepping into a new role as the director of special teams.

“He’s going to kind of handle the special teams from an off-the-field standpoint, and then Mickey Conn will be our on-the-field special teams coordinator and implementing everything, practices and so forth,” Swinney said. “So, I think that’s going to be a good setup for us.”

