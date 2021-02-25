NFL Network analyst high on former Clemson receiver

NFL Network analyst is high on the potential of former Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins.
On NFL Network’s Good Morning Football show, Nate Burleson predicted a breakout season for Higgins in 2021 and had this to say about the former Clemson and current Cincinnati Bengals standout:
"You have a young superstar in the making." – @nateburleson on @teehiggins5
(via @gmfb) pic.twitter.com/EKJyWu3o7R
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 25, 2021
Clemson Variety & Frame has everything you need for a perfect family fun night. Get the latest puzzles and games right here for your Tiger!