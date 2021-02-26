In-depth studio review of Spring practice

Football

February 26, 2021

By and |

Robert Macrae and Will Vandervort hit the TCI studio to discuss the highlights from Clemson’s start of Spring practice. There was plenty to discuss as team 126 starts what they hope is another championship run for the Tigers.

