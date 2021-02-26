In-depth studio review of Spring practice

Robert Macrae and Will Vandervort hit the TCI studio to discuss the highlights from Clemson’s start of Spring practice. There was plenty to discuss as team 126 starts what they hope is another championship run for the Tigers.
Clemson has made a move for its next quarterback target in the 2022 cycle, pulling the trigger on an offer to Austin (Texas) Westlake four-star Cade Klubnik. Klubnik announced the offer Friday afternoon (…)
Will Prichard, a talented quarterback from The King’s Academy in West Palm Beach, Fla., feels grateful to already have double-digit scholarship offers under his belt as a sophomore prospect in the 2023 (…)
Earlier this week, Dabo Swinney officially announced Thomas Austin returned to Clemson as an offensive analyst who will be assisting Robbie Caldwell on the offensive line. Though Swinney did not say it, (…)
A Fox Sports reporter gives her opinion on the situation involving Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans and says it’s time for the franchise and the former Clemson quarterback to part ways. (…)
Due to inclement weather, the South Carolina vs. Clemson game scheduled for Friday at 4 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium has been postponed. The makeup date for the game is May 11 at 6 p.m. at Doug (…)
Clemson is once again the favorite to win the ACC and play in the College Football Playoff in 2021. However, ESPN’s Heather Dinich feels there is another team in the ACC who has the potential to earn a CFP (…)
Clemson will play its annual rivalry series with No. 16 South Carolina at three different sites this weekend, as the 24th-ranked Tigers host the Gamecocks today (4 p.m.) at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson to (…)
Boonville (Mo.) four-star defensive end DJ Wesolak knows how selective Clemson is with its scholarship offers and that the Tigers are judicious with which prospects they target. So, when the class of 2022 (…)
When he turned on the tape and watched the loss to Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl, safety Nolan Turner knew right away what went wrong in the semifinal game of the College Football Playoff. Clemson’s defense (…)
Dabo Swinney has made his stance on the NCAA transfer portal clear, and that stance has not changed – at least, not for now. Clemson’s head coach is a firm believer in addressing the needs of his team (…)