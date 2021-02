A Fox Sports reporter gives her opinion on the situation involving Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans and says it’s time for the franchise and the former Clemson quarterback to part ways.

Wrote about Deshaun and how Houston has to let him go for his — and everybody’s — sake https://t.co/9KyE5TAUkL — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) February 26, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame has everything you need for a perfect family fun night. Get the latest puzzles and games right here for your Tiger!