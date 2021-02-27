Clemson softball hosts Elon

Clemson softball gets back on the field today when it hosts Elon in a doubleheader today at McWhorter Stadium in Clemson.

Game 1 of the doubleheader is set for 1 p.m., with Game 2 scheduled to follow at 2 p.m. The two teams also play a third game Sunday at noon.

The Tigers come into the three-game series 6-2 overall, while Elon is 2-0.

Clemson went 4-2 last weekend, in which it defeated No. 14 Virginia Tech for the program’s second ranked win and swept Georgia Tech in its first-ever true road series.

The Tigers are now 22-0 when scoring five runs or more, dating back to the program’s first-ever matchup against St. John’s in 2020.

