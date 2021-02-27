Elite OL names Clemson among top schools

A highly touted offensive lineman in the class of 2022 named Clemson among his top schools Saturday morning.

Charlestown (Ind.) four-star offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin, who claims more than 50 total offers, announced a top 13 on social media comprised of Clemson along with Alabama, Arizona State, Florida State, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oregon and Southern Cal.

Clemson has not yet offered Goodwin, who is ranked as the No. 1 prospect from Indiana, No. 5 offensive tackle nationally and No. 47 overall prospect in the class of 2022 according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Top 13 this one for you granny happy birthday🙏🏾 thanks @Hayesfawcett3 for the edit pic.twitter.com/b0qH3WywFP — Kiyaunta Goodwin (@K_Goodwin2022) February 27, 2021

