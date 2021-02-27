New Clemson offer out

Clemson has extended an offer to one of the top offensive line prospects in the 2022 class.

Charlestown (Ind.) four-star tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin reported the offer from the Tigers via social media Saturday afternoon.

Goodwin (6-8, 305) is ranked as the No. 1 prospect from Indiana, No. 5 offensive tackle nationally and No. 47 overall prospect in the class of 2022 according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Earlier Saturday, before announcing the Clemson offer, Goodwin — who lists 50-plus total offers — named the Tigers one of his top 13 schools along with Alabama, Arizona State, Florida State, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oregon and Southern Cal.

