Freshman DB already stands out

It didn’t take Andrew Mukuba long to make a good impression on his first day of practice at Clemson.

The true freshman safety caught the eye of senior safety Nolan Turner when the Tigers opened spring practice last Wednesday.

“He just had a great first day,” Turner said. “Watching him out here make plays, it’s encouraging to see a young guy come in on their first day and contribute, making plays and standing out.”

Mukuba, a former four-star prospect from LBJ Early College High School in Austin, Texas, enrolled early at Clemson in January after signing with the Tigers last December.

According to Turner, Mukuba wasn’t intimidated while competing against older teammates on his first day of practice as a college football player.

“Mukuba’s done a great job, coming in here, just getting to work,” Turner said. “I think he’s super talented. He’s not scared out here. Confident kid. He’s got great footwork.”

A versatile athlete who played on both sides of the ball in high school, Mukuba won District Offensive Player of the Year as a senior at LBJ after recording 27 receptions for 427 yards and six touchdowns to go with 20 carries for 173 yards and two more scores. Defensively, he tallied 60 tackles, six interceptions and four caused fumbles.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney says the 6-foot, 185-pound Mukuba has the athletic ability to play either safety position, as well as nickel and dime, and could also line up at cornerback if the Tigers needed him to.

“He’s a very dynamic player, and also a great offensive player,” Swinney said. “Was an excellent offensive player at his high school as well. But really, really excited about Andrew.”

Turner, too, is happy to have Mukuba as part of Clemson’s secondary.

“He’s definitely got a really bright future,” Turner said, “and we’re excited for him, having him with us.”

