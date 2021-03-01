NFL Network analyst gives idea on how Jets could land Watson

There are a lot of rumors and speculation on where former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson might land this coming season now that he wants out of Houston.

The NFL Network’s Peter Schrager presented his idea on Good Morning Football Monday on how the New York Jets could land the Pro Bowl quarterback.

If you were the Texans, would you consider this @PSchrags hypothetical trade offer from the Jets? pic.twitter.com/PIQXH5gRbY — GMFB (@gmfb) March 1, 2021

