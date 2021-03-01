Uiagalelei updates health status

D.J. Uiagalelei updated his health status following the Tigers’ spring practice on Monday.

The rising sophomore quarterback dealt with a shoulder injury during his true freshman season in 2020 but says he feels 100-percent healthy now.

“I feel like I just needed some time to rest,” Uiagalelei said. “I feel like it was a little banged up during the season, but playing the season, you’re going to be banged up and stuff like that. But I feel like coming off the season, with a little bit of time off, it’s 100 percent and I’m ready to go.”

Uiagalelei sustained the shoulder injury in Clemson’s game against Miami on Oct. 10, when he went 0-for-1 passing and ran two times for 17 yards.

Despite being limited by the injury and having to be protected by the coaching staff with its play-calling in the run game, Uiagalelei passed for 342 yards and two touchdowns in his first career start vs. Boston College on Oct. 31 before throwing for 439 yards and two touchdowns at Notre Dame a week later.

Uiagalelei finished his freshman season 78-of-117 passing (66.7 percent) for 914 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions in 235 snaps over 10 games (two starts). The California native also added four rushing touchdowns amid his 28 carries for 60 yards.

Clemson Variety & Frame has everything you need for a perfect family fun night. Get the latest puzzles and games right here for your Tiger!