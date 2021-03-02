Clemson chasing trio of nation’s top tight ends

After signing the nation’s top-ranked tight end in the 2021 class, four-star Jake Briningstool, Clemson intends to add another tight end in the 2022 class.

In our Looking Ahead feature, The Clemson Insider looks at the top names on Clemson’s board at tight end and where the Tigers stand with them:

Clemson has offered a trio of tight ends in the 2022 class and remains involved with each of the three: Greer (S.C.) four-star Jaleel Skinner, Cumming (Ga.) West Forsyth four-star Oscar Delp and Bogart (Ga.) Oconee County four-star Jake Johnson.

Delp (No. 76), Johnson (No. 77) and Skinner (No. 97) are all ranked among the top 100 prospects in the 2022 class, regardless of position, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Skinner, one of the top-ranked prospects in the Palmetto State, trimmed down his list of two dozen offers last October when he released a top 12 comprised of Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia Tech.

Clemson has proximity working in its favor with the local prospect, and the Tigers are the team to beat, with Florida the biggest competition as it stands now.

Skinner is waiting for the NCAA dead period to eventually end and wants to make visits before rendering a decision.

Clemson is also squarely in the mix for Delp, along with schools such as Georgia and Michigan. The Bulldogs may be the frontrunner right now, but the Tigers have staying power as a top contender in his recruitment.

“They’re definitely high up there,” Delp said to TCI recently of where Clemson stands with him. “I don’t really have an exact order, but they’re going to be one of those schools that are going to be in it until the end.”

Delp is the nephew of former Clemson wide receiver James Chappell, who played for the Tigers in the 1990s and was roommates with former Clemson quarterback and current quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter.

Like Skinner, Delp hopes to take visits before advancing his recruitment.

As for Johnson, he was the first tight end to receive an offer from Clemson when the Tigers pulled the trigger last June.

Johnson is the son of former Florida State and NFL quarterback Brad Johnson, while his brother, Max, is a quarterback at LSU.

LSU is viewed as the favorite to ultimately land Jake as well, though he and his family are tight-lipped when it comes to his recruitment. Clemson is one of the other programs in the conversation.

Clemson Variety & Frame has everything you need for a perfect family fun night. Get the latest puzzles and games right here for your Tiger!