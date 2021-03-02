Clemson lands commitment from top QB

March 2, 2021

Clemson has picked up a major commitment from one of the nation’s top quarterbacks in the 2022 class.

Austin (Texas) Westlake four-star Cade Klubnik announced his commitment to the Tigers via social media Tuesday night.

Clemson extended an offer to Klubnik last Friday, and as TCI reported, it was the offer he had been waiting on.

Klubnik is ranked as high as the No. 4 pro-style quarterback and No. 40 overall prospect in the 2022 class by Rivals.

As a junior this past season, Klubnik led Westlake High School to its second straight 6A state championship, completing 68 percent of his passes for 3,495 yards and 35 touchdowns with just three interceptions while also rushing for 583 yards and 15 more scores on the ground.

Klubnik chose Clemson over schools such as North Carolina, Florida and Texas among others on his list of 30-plus offers.

