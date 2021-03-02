Clemson makes the cut for 4-star DE

Clemson makes the cut for 4-star DE

Recruiting

Clemson makes the cut for 4-star DE

By March 2, 2021 3:03 pm

By |

One of the nation’s top defensive end prospects narrowed down his list of 30-plus offers on Tuesday and Clemson made the cut as expected.

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star Jihaad Campbell named the Tigers among his top eight schools on social media, along with Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Rutgers and Texas A&M.

Campbell, a New Jersey native, is ranked as the No. 10 weakside defensive end in the country for the class of 2022 by Rivals.

Clemson offered Campbell last August, and he made a visit to campus with his mother in October to attend the Tigers’ game against Boston College at Death Valley.

Clemson Variety & Frame has everything you need for a perfect family fun night. Get the latest puzzles and games right here for your Tiger!

, , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
3m

Clemson got on the board to take the lead in the third inning. Caden Grice smashed a solo home run off the roof in right center.  It was Grice’s first home run as a Tiger, but many more will come. After (…)

1hr

In the first polls released by United Soccer Coaches for the spring season, the Clemson women’s soccer team ranks ninth, announced by the office on Tuesday. Five Atlantic Coast Conference schools ranked (…)

5hr

Clemson senior Delicia Washington and freshman Gabby Elliott each earned All-ACC honors, the ACC announced Tuesday. Washington was named second-team All-ACC by both the league’s head coaches and Blue (…)

17hr

This time last year, Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was one of the freshmen impressing during spring practice. Now, a year later, he is the one being impressed by the Tigers’ newcomers. Uiagalelei said (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home