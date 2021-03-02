Clemson makes the cut for 4-star DE

One of the nation’s top defensive end prospects narrowed down his list of 30-plus offers on Tuesday and Clemson made the cut as expected.

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star Jihaad Campbell named the Tigers among his top eight schools on social media, along with Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Rutgers and Texas A&M.

Campbell, a New Jersey native, is ranked as the No. 10 weakside defensive end in the country for the class of 2022 by Rivals.

Clemson offered Campbell last August, and he made a visit to campus with his mother in October to attend the Tigers’ game against Boston College at Death Valley.

