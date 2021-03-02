Former Clemson DB enters transfer portal

Former Clemson defensive back is officially in the transfer portal.

Derion Kendrick officially entered his name into the transfer portal, The Clemson Insider confirmed Tuesday. Kendrick was expected to enter the portal after he was dismissed from the Clemson Football program over the weekend.

“There is really nothing else to add to it,” Swinney said Monday night after practice. “He is not with our program anymore. I love him and I am going to always support him. Hopefully, he will get in a good spot and be able to finish up like I know he is capable of doing.”

A former wide receiver, Kenrick was one of the more versatile players on the Clemson roster. He also returned punts and kickoffs for the Tigers.

Kendrick surprised everyone on Jan. 11 when he announced he was returning to Clemson for his senior year after many people expected he would dart for the NFL.

This past year, Kendrick (6-0, 190) had one interception to go with a team-high six passes defended. He also returned a fumble 66 yards for a touchdown in the Tigers’ win at Virginia Tech to close the regular season.

The Rock Hill, S.C., native finished the year with 17 tackles, including one sack. Kendrick has been a starter in each of the last two seasons for Clemson. He played in nine of the Tigers’ 12 games this past year.

“Just so thankful to have the opportunity to help him and hopefully make a difference for him. These past three years, I am so thankful for all his contributions to our team and this program. I will be pulling for him wherever his next stop is and will always be here for him,” Swinney said.

