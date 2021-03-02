Grice Powers Clemson over East Tennessee State

CLEMSON, SC — Freshman Caden Grice showed off his power at Doug Kingsmore Stadium hitting his first two home runs as a Tigers leading Clemson over East Tennessee State 7-3.

Carter Raffield got his first start of the season and pitched well. Raffield didn’t give up a hit until the fourth and went four innings giving up only one run and one earned run. He struck out eight of the 16 batters he faced.

Caden Grice showed off his power with his first home run as a Tiger. His solo shot off the roof of the batting cages put Clemson up 1-0 in the third.

East Tennessee State came right back to tie the score in the top of the fourth. A play at the plate was initially called out but after review the run was tallied.

In the fifth inning ESTU took the lead with a two-run home run.

Another Tiger hit his first home run in the bottom of the fifth. Max Wagner hit a solo shot to left center.

Caden Grice hit another bomb in the sixth. Max Wagner walked before Grice hit a two-run home run to center. After six the Tigers led 4-3.

Clemson added some insurance in the bottom of the seventh. Kier Meredith got his first hit of the season before James Parker was walked intentionally. Regan Reid doubled to score Meredith and Parker. After seven the Tigers led 6-3.

Clemson added a run in the eighth as Dylan Brewer singled to score Wagner.

With the win the Tigers move to 4-2 on the season. Clemson hosts Notre Dame this weekend as they begin ACC play.