National writer high on Clemson heading into next season

National writer high on Clemson heading into next season

Football

National writer high on Clemson heading into next season

By March 2, 2021 7:12 pm

By |

National college football writer releases his projected AP preseason Top 10 for next season.

The Tigers are No. 2 in Phil Steele’s ranking behind only defending national champion Alabama.

Clemson Variety & Frame has everything you need for a perfect family fun night. Get the latest puzzles and games right here for your Tiger!

, Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

2hr

In the first 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Spring Rankings, United Soccer Coaches announced Tuesday that it has ranked the Clemson men’s soccer program No. 1. Clemson garnered 16 of the 26 first-place votes in the (…)

2hr

Clemson got on the board to take the lead in the third inning. Caden Grice smashed a solo home run off the roof in right center.  It was Grice’s first home run as a Tiger, but many more will come. After (…)

3hr

In the first polls released by United Soccer Coaches for the spring season, the Clemson women’s soccer team ranks ninth, announced by the office on Tuesday. Five Atlantic Coast Conference schools ranked (…)

4hr

One of the nation’s top defensive end prospects narrowed down his list of 30-plus offers on Tuesday and Clemson made the cut as expected. Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star Jihaad Campbell named the (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home